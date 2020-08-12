Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,623. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.