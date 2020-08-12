Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Munivest Fund II alerts:

NYSE MVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,090. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.