Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MYD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,548. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

