BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MYF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,399. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

