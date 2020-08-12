BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of MYJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 1,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,552. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.