BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,115. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

