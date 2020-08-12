Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MQT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,011. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

