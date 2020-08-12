Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

