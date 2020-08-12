Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.00.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

