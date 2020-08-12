BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend by 191.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE BST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $42.39.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

