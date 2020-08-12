Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BSD)

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BSD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

