BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.25

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BCPT stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.60 ($0.84). 2,432,335 shares of the company traded hands. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $516.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

