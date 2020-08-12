Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $86.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

