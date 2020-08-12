BP plc (LON:BP) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BP plc (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BP traded up GBX 12.15 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 307.55 ($4.02). 34,398,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 342.10. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 556.20 ($7.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 88 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £310.64 ($406.12).
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
