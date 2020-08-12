BP plc (LON:BP) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BP plc (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BP traded up GBX 12.15 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 307.55 ($4.02). 34,398,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 342.10. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 556.20 ($7.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 88 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £310.64 ($406.12).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.56) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.25 ($5.21).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

