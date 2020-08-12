Bp Plc Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 193,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

