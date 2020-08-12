BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,290. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $178,196.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,806,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,600 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $48,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,764.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,978,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

