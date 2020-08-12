Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after purchasing an additional 923,686 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,714.8% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 962,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 909,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.07.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. 535,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

