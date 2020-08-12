Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 537,918 shares of company stock worth $169,104,158. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $9.46 on Wednesday, hitting $333.49. 87,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.15 and its 200-day moving average is $285.79. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $333.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

