Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $12.31.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

