Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.