Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,554. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.