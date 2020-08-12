Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,554. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

