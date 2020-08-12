Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $14.68.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

