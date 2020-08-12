Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 53,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $45.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

