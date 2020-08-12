Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings surpassed the consensus mark, while revenues missed the same. The company witnessed decline in revenues in both its segments in the quarter under review. Nonetheless, the Medical segment delivered profit in the quarter. Apart from these, the company’s extension of agreements with CVS Health and buyout of mscripts are positives. The company reaffirmed fiscal year 2020 outlook, which instills investor optimism. It also anticipates adjusted earnings per share to range between $5.25 and $5.65 in fiscal 2021. Shares of Cardinal Health outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, contraction in both gross and operating margins remains a woe. Intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns.”

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

CAH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $79,034,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 1,414,820 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $50,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $50,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,550,000 after buying an additional 690,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.