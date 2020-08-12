Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $131,631,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 506,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,793,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,102,000 after acquiring an additional 262,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 740,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 732,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

