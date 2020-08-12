CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $686,714.60 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $686,714.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,287 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $734,706.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $2,371,391.10.

On Monday, August 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $715,738.10.

On Friday, July 24th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $600,034.89.

On Monday, July 27th, Langley Steinert sold 46,267 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $1,165,928.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $295,947.90.

On Monday, July 20th, Langley Steinert sold 16,377 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $405,658.29.

On Friday, July 17th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $291,025.44.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $973,922.26.

On Monday, July 13th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $631,729.41.

CARG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,991. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 953,108 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 75.5% during the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 677,276 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,398,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 126.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 657,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

