Centamin PLC Declares Dividend of $0.06 (LON:CEY)

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CEY traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 203.20 ($2.66). The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.67. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

CEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.88)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centamin to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Centamin to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.45) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

