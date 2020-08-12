CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 2,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.59. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). CGG had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

