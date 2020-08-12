Chilton Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60,461 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

NYSE V traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.54. 6,605,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,916,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.84. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $391.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.