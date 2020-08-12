Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.86. 53,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,184. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

