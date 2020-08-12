Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 95.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cimarex Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 244.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

XEC stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

