Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 836,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,372,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.