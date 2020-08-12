Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,531,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,064. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,905 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,893. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

