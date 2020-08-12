Cognex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

CGNX stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. 730,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,522 shares of company stock worth $21,682,054. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

