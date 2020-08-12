Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,420. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. CSFB decreased their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.