Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 140,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

XOM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 1,172,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,935,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

