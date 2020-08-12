Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE PG traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.42. 347,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,553. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $134.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.