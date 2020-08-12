Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

CVET stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,293. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

