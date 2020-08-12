Craig Hallum Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of MPAA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 1,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,819. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $352.44 million, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,256 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at $3,748,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 242,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

