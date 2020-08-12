Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) Announces Earnings Results

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4,732.48% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 29,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Friday, May 29th.

