Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton Sells 12,500 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph E. Sexton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Joseph E. Sexton sold 75,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $8,193,750.00.

CRWD traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 1,360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

