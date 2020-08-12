CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Announces Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $32.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CSP has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.85.
CSP Company Profile
