CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Announces Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $32.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CSP has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

