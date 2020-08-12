CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 67,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 286,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $65.26. 6,957,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,983,826. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

