Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Sells $1,319,600.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

