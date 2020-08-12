Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Dirk Kloosterboer Sells 77,500 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $235,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 222.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.