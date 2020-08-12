Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Dirk Kloosterboer Sells 77,500 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DAR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $235,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 222.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
