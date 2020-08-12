DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DBVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of DBVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,424. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

