Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Sells $522,000.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 37,292,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,412,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

