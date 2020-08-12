Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Plans Dividend of GBX 42.47

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.56) per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,570 ($33.60). 3,703,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 26.73 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.50). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,746.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,783.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($33.63) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,827.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 331 shares of company stock valued at $853,262.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($40.92) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,845 ($50.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.61) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,190 ($41.70) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,974.72 ($38.89).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

