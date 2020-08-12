Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) to Issue $1.36 Semi-annual Dividend

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.3623 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Diageo has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years. Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Diageo to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,888. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

