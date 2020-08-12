Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.80 Per Share

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DLG traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 338.70 ($4.43). 4,387,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.55 ($4.35).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

